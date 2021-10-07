Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, free, countywide; Indiana’s largest festival, shopping, food, entertainment, 31 covered bridges; details, 765-569-5226 or coveredbridges.com.
Vigo County
• Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., McDonald’s parking lot, Third and Poplar streets; ages 18 and up, parental consent required for minors; through Vigo County Health Department.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Drive-Through Scare at the Fairgrounds, $23, 7 to 10 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; fun and spooky haunted tour; Halloween music 94.1 FM radio, concessions, benefits FSA Counseling Center.
