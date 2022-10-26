Clark County, Ill.
Light Up the Night, free, 6 to 8 p.m. CDT, all ages, 200 S. Walnut St., West Union, Ill.; details at participating churches, West Union District Library or call/text 620-505-0741 or 217-251-8160.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
American LaFrance Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 p.m., Post 104, Fort Harrison Road; membership details, 812-239-3107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.