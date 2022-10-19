Clark County, Ill.
Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 765-832-1973 or 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Wabash Valley Audubon Society meeting, free, 6:30 p.m., Dobbs Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St.; Peter Scott and Diana Hews present “An Amazon Birding Voyage near Manaus, Brazil”; details on Facebook or wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
