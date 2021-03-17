Vigo County
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:27 am
Lorraine Bosserman Hogg, 49, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. Her death occurred following a 3-year battle with leukemia. She is survived by husband John, son Ethan, her mother Rosemary Bosserman, sisters Bernadette Ross and Mary Lou Wild, and brothers Mike…
EDINA, Minn. [mdash] Friar Edmund Goldbach OFM Conv. lived with a quiet, peaceful certainty that God would guide him to where he was needed, where God wanted him to be. A profound prayer life reinforced his faith and trust that God would always provide. Friar Edmund passed away on March 14, …
NEWBURGH [mdash] Jeff William Vidal, 66, passed away Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 at Newburgh Healthcare, where he had lived for the last 15 years. He was born on August 20, 1954 to Donald and Mary (Plascak) Vidal in Terre Haute, Indiana. He graduated from Terre Haute South High School in…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.