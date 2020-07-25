• Online registration deadline for Midnight River Run, one-mile run/walk 10:50 p.m. July 31, 5K run/walk 11:15 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; four-member teams, high school and individual age group awards; registration, wvrr.org.
What's Going On: July 26
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff Cottom: We will not enforce mask order
- Terre Haute among contenders for F-35 training site
- Indiana will require masks in public
- ISP investigating drowning death of Terre Haute man
- Vigo School Corp. updates plan for returning to school
- Holcomb drops mask penalty after criticism
- 'Not going to stop moving forward,' says T.H. South valedictorian
- 12 arrested in Clay County drug sweep
- 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vigo County
- HS OF THE WEEK: A twisty, unlikely road leads to success for Riverton Parke's Memmer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.