Clark County, Ill.
Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CST, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
“Of Wind and Sky: Illinois author Marguerite Henry and the wild ponies of Chincoteague Island,” 6:30 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
