Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Counterpoints for a Cause, 6:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 1075 Fruitridge Ave.; Christmas concert presented by Terre Haute North Vigo High School Counterpoints choir; offering collected for Vigo County School Corp. Backpack program.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Removal of Stormwater Pollutants, Water|Ways speaker series, 6 p.m., West Branch, Vigo County Public Library, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; details, wabashriverscape.org/waterways or wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
