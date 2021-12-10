Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Foggy with rain developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:37 am
PLAINFIELD - Daniel J. Quilliam (Tiny), age 72, of Plainfield, formerly of Brazil, passed away on December 7, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Memorial services will start promptly at 7 p.m. following th…
