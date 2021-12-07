Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Benefits of Biosand Filters, Water|Ways speaker series, 7 p.m., West Branch, Vigo County Public Library, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; featuring Professor Wayne Padgett, electrical engineering professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; on research and development of biosand filters and exploration of improvements for clean water; details, wabashriverscape.org/waterways or wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
• Dailey and Vincent’s “All I Want for Christmas is Y’all,” $35, $18 under age 18, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; masks required; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
