Clark County, Ill.
• Summer reading program reward party, 10:30 a.m. CDT, up to age 13, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for those who turned in at least one reading log; activities, snack, crafts, prizes; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Sundance Skills Clinics Coed Mountain Bicycle Camp, 5:30 to 10 p.m. today, all day Saturday and Sunday, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; information, sundancemtbskillsclinic.com.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Clytemnestra, or Crime” by Susan Monts-Bologna, $20, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; tickets, 812-232-0186, cash at door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.