Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Ouabache Land Conservancy tallgrass prairie hike, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or on Facebook.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Summer in the Village, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; visit with pioneers in cabins to learn about 19th century skills and daily life; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Pet Adoption day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., outdoor event center, The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.; entertainment, food, nine animal shelters, veterinary services, pet stores, animal demonstrations.
• “To the Moon and Beyond” exhibit open, admission $8, free for members and under 24 months, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; presentations by retired planetarium director Holly Hudson, other astronomy and space exploration experts; thchildrensmuseum.com/moonrocks or 812-235-5548.
• Presentation on Aeschylus’ Clytemnestra story by Arthur Feinsod and Susan Monts-Bologna, $20, 7:30 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; tickets, 812-232-0186, cash at door.
• Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary celebration, telescopes to view moon, Jupiter and Saturn, 10 p.m. to midnight, free/canned and dry goods donation accepted, Vigo County Conservation Club, 10382 Grotto Road; canceled if rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.