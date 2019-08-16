Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual tractor show, today to Sunday, Clark County Fairgrounds, Marshall; games, food, music, barrel train rides, tractor and farm equipment displays, homemade ice cream; information, 217-826-1396.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.