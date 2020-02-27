Clay County
• Dinner served by Lady Volunteers, $9, $5 under age 10, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center; pulled pork, roasted vegetables, hash brown casserole, Oriental slaw, homemade desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade; takeout available.
• Sportsman’s Dinner, $10 donation including drawings, 6:30 p.m., Brazil First Christian Church, 1875 U.S. 40; guest speaker Jon Paul Moody of Harvest Prayer Ministries, two-time World Predator Calling Champion; door prizes including guns; tickets, 812-446-2214 or mgrayless@fccbrazil.org.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.