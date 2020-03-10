Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish!,” museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Meals on Wheels Terre Haute Area Dine to Donate Tour, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fazoli’s, 2940 S. Third St.; information, mowth.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity house blessing for Dahlia Manalaysay and family, 5 p.m., 1511 S. 13½ St.; sponsored by Indiana State University; information, indstate.edu/habitat or wvh4h.org/isu-build.
• Taizé prayer service, “Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.