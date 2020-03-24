The following event is subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St., 812-232-0186.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
