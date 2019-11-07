Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Tory Keefer, family nurse practitioner, Paris Clinic; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Horizon Health, Paris; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
