SOME EVENTS MAY NOT TAKE PLACE AS ADVERTISED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Church basement rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairieton United Methodist Church, 3720 W. Kennett Drive; most items freewill donation, coffee and cookies served.
• Baby Explorer: Lucky Charm!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Yippee Pi Day celebrity pie judging fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; entry $25 plus two pies; winner receives $100 Outback Steakhouse gift card, $50 gift card for best outback-themed pie; information, loriaplin@gmail.com or 877-223-6109; entry form, senioreducationministries.org/pi.html.
• Emmanuel United Methodist Church Wild Game Dinner, $15 suggested donation, ages 12 and under free, Community Life Center behind church, 6076 U.S. 150; appetizers 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., speaker 7 p.m.; speaker Brendan Kearns, silent auction; tickets required; information, eumcwildgame@gmail.com or 812-249-1481.
• TableScapes Dinner on the ‘Scapes, $65, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; cocktail hour, dinner, live entertainment, TableScapes winners announced; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.