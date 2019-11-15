Clark County, Ill.
• November art show featuring David Erickson, 5 to 8 p.m. CST, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; information, 217-293-1050, gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or gaslightartcolony.com.
Vigo County
• Winter’s Eve: A FiberArts Gathering, $6 advance, $8 at door, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar Drive; 19 artisans and vendors including Nomad Yarn Truck; information, nomadyarnshop.com/event/winters-eve-fiberarts-gathering or on Facebook; tickets, wintersevegathering2019.eventbrite.com.
• Baby Explorer: The Gingerbread Baby, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Feast of Our Lady of Providence, Mass 11 a.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; information, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Evening of Music and Chocolate, $20, 7 p.m., Central Christian Church, 4950 Wabash Ave.; tickets at church office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.