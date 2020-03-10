Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Discover the Possibilities, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mosaic office, 2901 Professional Lane; tour and stories of services helping those with intellectual disabilities; information, brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org, 812-235-3399 or mosaicinterrehaute.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• TMJ: Is There Any Relief?, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Landsbaum Center, 1433 N. 6½ St., Indiana State University; Nancy Humphries on temporomandibular joint dysfunction.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Art Chatter with artist Rae Senarighi, 5:15 p.m., Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; presented by Art Spaces Inc.; information, 812-235-2801, info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com or Art Spaces on Facebook.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.