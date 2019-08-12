Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• iPad Basics, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; on features in Settings, Safari, App Store, library’s e-book app Libby; iPads available to use; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us or 812-232-1113.
• “Tips and Tidbits on Your Trip to the Courthouse,” Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program, refreshments 6 p.m., program 6:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, inwvgs.org or 812-230-0631.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.