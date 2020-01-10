Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.