Vermillion County
• Gathering at the Crossing, free, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, Vermillion County Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Cayuga; living history reenactment; information, 765-492-5330 or facebook.com/GatheringattheCrossing.
Vigo County
• Jonah fish fry, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12, ages 3 and under free, advance tickets $1 off, 4 to 7 p.m., Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4950 Wabash Ave.; tickets, 812-877-9959.
• Opening reception for “Branching Out,” art show by Laura Mason, 6 to 8 p.m., Clabber Girl Museum, 900 Wabash Ave.; show continues until Sept. 28.
• Swope Art Museum 75th Wabash Valley Exhibition opens, 5 p.m., awards, 6 p.m., followed by free reception, 25 S. Seventh St.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Griffin Bike Park Festival, 7 p.m. today to Sunday, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; $15 all classes; free rides, races, lake jump, live bands; schedule, griffinbikepark.com.
