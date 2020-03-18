SOME EVENTS MAY NOT TAKE PLACE AS ADVERTISED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
R. Gordon Spelbring died due to a critical medical emergency on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 85 in the Gulf Coast Medical Center at Fort Myers, Florida. Gordon was a part-time resident in Cross Creek Country Club for the past 20 years. For the last few years he was also a resi…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.