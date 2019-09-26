Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival, free admission, today to Sunday; Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, live music, fireman’s breakfast today and Saturday, rib-eye dinner, Fireman’s Waterball Tournament, children’s activities, corn hole tournament, Silly Safaris; inflatables, $10 bracelet.
Vigo County
• Hobo Stew Night, $4 or four cans of vegetables, 5 to 7 p.m., Prairie Creek Community Building.
• Swing for a Cure girls’ fastpitch softball tournament, today to Sunday, Terre Haute Miss Softball America and Wabash Valley Girls Softball League ballparks; information, 812-249-1983 or thisswingcounts@gmail.com.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
