Leviticus Reed was born July 15th, 2019, at 5:25 a.m. He died at 12:49 p.m. July 15th, 2019. He was lifted up to be with our Father, God. Leviticus is survived by his mother, Krystin Reed; sisters, Valkyrie Tyler and Jillianna Reed-Tyler; his uncle, Eric Vestal; and aunt, Shawnie Vestal; gre…