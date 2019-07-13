Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Coach Purse Bingo Bash, $25 for 20 rounds, noon to 3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 Education Drive; bingo 1 p.m., food for purchase; information, cweddle10@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2464; tickets, ivytech.edu/bingo.
• “Ring of Fire” Johnny Cash tribute presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater, $16 to $20, 3 and 7:30 p.m., New Theater, 536 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, crossroadsrep.com or 812-237-3333.
• Clark County Optimist Club annual fish fry, $9.50, $5 ages 12 and under, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Marshall Veterans of Foreign Wars 5975, 112 N. Fifth St.; catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert, drink; benefits children’s projects.
• Wabashiki Full Moon Night Ride, $5 cash, 8 p.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, Dewey Point Trailhead, Wabashiki Wetlands Trail, 110 E. National Ave., West Terre Haute; hybrids and mountain bikes recommended, helmets required, clear-lensed glasses suggested; bring light or headlamp for trail; snacks and water provided.
