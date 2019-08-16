Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual tractor show, Clark County Fairgrounds, Marshall; ham and bean dinner, freewill donation; information, 217-826-1396.
• Gaslight Art Colony 2019 Fiber Art Show artist reception and awards, 5 to 8 p.m. CDT, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; exhibition through Sept. 14; information, 217-293-1050 or 217-264-4588.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Summer in the Village, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; visit with pioneers in cabins to learn about 19th century skills and daily life; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Clear the Shelters adoption event, noon to 4 p.m., Terre Haute Humane Society, 1811 S. Fruitridge Ave.; food vendors, giveaways, appearances from Sparky the Fire Dog, Police K-9 demonstrations, over 100 animals available for adoption at reduced rates; call the shelter, 812-232-0293.
• Deming Park pool open, noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
• Wabashiki Full Moon Night Ride, $5 cash, 8 p.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, Dewey Point Trailhead, Wabashiki Wetlands Trail, 110 E. National Ave., West Terre Haute; hybrids and mountain bikes recommended, helmets required, clear-lensed glasses suggested; bring light or headlamp for trail; snacks and water provided.
