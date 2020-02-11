Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Crawford County, Ill.
• Nutrition Series vegetarian diet program, free, library, Lincoln Trail College, 11220 Illinois 1, Robinson; registration, 618-544-8657.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: Colorful Hearts, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, cvesci@bricks4kidz.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Taizé prayer service, “Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
• God at the Coffee House workshop, free, 7 to 9 p.m., ages 19 to 39, large parlor, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; explore questions surrounding God, mystery, belief, deeper questions of life; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
