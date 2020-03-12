Vigo County
• TableScapes table voting and silent auction, $5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• TableScapes Cocktails on the ‘Scapes, $20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, talk with table designers; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
