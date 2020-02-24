Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50 and older who can’t afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Winter Blahs reading contest, today to March 7, ages 14 and older, West Union District Library, 209 Union St., West Union; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Campus and Community Series: “An Evening with Gwen Ifill,” free, noon, United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; journalist who worked for Washington Post, New York Times and NBC, and host of “Washington Week in Review”; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.