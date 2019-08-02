Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; proceeds to local Moose charities.
• Annual fundraising sale, donation only, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Union Christian Church, 5350 E. Hulman Drive; 812-877-1187.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Vigo County Public Library monthly book sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seventh and Poplar streets; information, 812-232-1113 or www.vigo.lib.in.us/events.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Second Missionary Baptist Church Friends and Family Weekend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1400 S. 14th St.; lunch, games, bounce house, school supply give-away, vaccinations; information, secondmbapt@gmail.com.
• Indiana Black Legislative Caucus town hall, noon to 2 p.m., Spruce Street African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1660 Spruce St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.