Sullivan County
• Sullivan FFA Fright Night, free, 5 to 8 p.m., red Ag Barn behind Sullivan Middle School, 415 W. Frakes St.; bring canned good to help fill truck bed; costume contest 6 p.m., haunted trail 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., trunk or treat, pumpkin decorating, face painting, petting zoo, bounce house.
Vigo County
• Baby Explorer: Five Little Pumpkins, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department Halloween Festival, free, 4 to 8 p.m., all ages, ages and 13 and under with adult, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; rides, games, costume contest, Trick-or-Treat trail, bonfire; information, griffinbikepark.com.
• Trunk or Treat at 12 Points, 6 to 8 p.m., check in at 1257 Lafayette Ave.; games, candy, decorated trunks.
