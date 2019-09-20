Clark County, Ill.
• Gaslight Art Colony artists’ reception, 5 to 8 p.m. CDT, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; exhibit through Oct. 12.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Summer in the Village, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; visit with pioneers in cabins to learn about 19th century skills and daily life; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Outdoor Event Center, The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.
• Bat Festival, free; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Science Building, 600 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; and 6 to 9 p.m., Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar Drive; information, isubatcenter.org/bat-festival.
