Clay County
• Tri Kappa Fashion Show, $20, 6:30 p.m., Clay County Fairgrounds, 6656 Indiana 59, Brazil; social hour, fashion show, boutique shopping.
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Hungarian Lodge rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., community room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
