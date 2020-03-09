Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50+ who can’t afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Live painting with Rae Senarighi, free, 1 to 4 p.m., Burford Hall, 200 N. Sixth St., Indiana State University.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library lower level, Seventh and Poplar streets.
• Social Justice Summit keynote address by Rae Senarighi, free, 8 p.m., University Hall theater, 400 N. Eighth St., Indiana State University.
