Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.