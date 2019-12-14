Clay County
• Wabash Valley Quail Forever Chapter 3115 youth bird hunt, 8 a.m., 2768 N. County Road 425 West, Brazil; information, 812-251-3636 or on Facebook.
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Daughters of the Nile (Shriner’s Ladies) Dinner Dancing Expo, $25, meet-and-greet 11 a.m., dinner at noon, performances 1 p.m., Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; information and reservations, 812-340-1550 or 812-234-6229.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room No. 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Daddy Daughter Dance, $45 per couple, 6 to 9 p.m., father figures with girls age 3 to 15, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; tickets, thchildrensmuseum.com/daddydaughterdance or 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.