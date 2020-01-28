Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: Construction Create, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245 or http://indstate.edu/olli.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.