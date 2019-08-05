Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• Program “History and Restoration of the Annunciation Church,” 7 p.m., lower level, Clay County Historical Society Museum, 100 E. National Ave., Brazil.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 1 to 4 p.m., White Violet Center for Eco-Justice farm store, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; and 5 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Books and Brews book club, 6 to 7 p.m., ages 21+, Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; on Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give”; information, 812-232-1113 or www.vigo.lib.in.us/events.
