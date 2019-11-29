Today
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. CST, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Holiday country dance, free or donation, 2 to 5 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring snacks to share, drinks provided; information, 812-232-3245.
