Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Halloween costume swap, noon to 6 p.m. today to Friday, Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; donate or pick up costumer for children for no charge; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us or 812-232-1113.
• Contemporary Music Festival, today to Friday; Indianapolis Quartet 7:30 p.m. today, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; information, indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
