LINTON - Harold D. "Dave" Brashear, 83, of Linton, IN, passed away at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, October 9, 2019, in his residence. He was born April 29, 1936, in Crawford County, IL, to Harold William Brashear and Nellie Ruth (Moade) Brashear. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverley "Bev"…