Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall First United Methodist Church Chili Day, 702 Plum St.; breakfast, freewill donation, 7 to 8:30 a.m. CST, with scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy; lunch and supper, $8, $4 ages 10 and under, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with chili, broccoli cheese or vegetable soup; a la carte items $3; information, 217-264-1449 or 217-826-8041.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make lighted Christmas tree; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration, 812-232-3245.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
