Vigo County
• Annual fundraising sale, donation only, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Union Christian Church, 5350 E. Hulman Drive; 812-877-1187.
• Blood donation opportunity, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.; for appointment, redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.
• “Dog Days of Summer,” first Friday event, 5 to 9 p.m., various locations, downtown Terre Haute; bring pets to experience downtown, K-9 demonstrations, paw print painting, education from local veterinarian offices; “Go, Dog, Go!,” 4 to 6 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, activities based on P.D. Eastman’s book; information, facebook.com/DowntownTH.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Rail Brothers with Mark Allen, 7 p.m., Carbon Historical Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.