Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Ronald Wheeler, MD, Horizon Health, Paris; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Hortizon Health; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” free, 2 p.m., Indiana Theater, 683 Ohio Blvd.; information, indstate.edu/news/news.php?newsid=5259.
• St. Benedict Parish Community Festival, $5, ages 13 and under free, 5 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, Ninth and Ohio streets; live music, church tours, family games, food, beer garden, raffle, silent auction; giveaways totaling $15,500, tickets $50; information, 812-232-8421 or stbenedictth.org.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
