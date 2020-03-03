Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Human Rights Day, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.; Indiana State University; keynote speaker Holocaust survivors’ grandson David Estrin, creator of Together We Remember; workshops 10:15 a.m., noon, 1 p.m.; information, indstate.edu/university-engagement/community-engagement/hrd.
• Free haircuts, 10 a.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Books and Brews: “Our Town,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Price-winning play about life in small, turn-of-the-century town; food and drinks for purchase; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
