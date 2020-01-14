Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Duct Tape Art: Wallets, Purses and More!, Teens and Books program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST, junior and senior high school students, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; games, crafts, movies, talk about books, snacks; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55 and older, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• “From Amanda to Zerelda: Hoosier Suffagists Who Raised a Ruckus or Women’s Suffrage,” free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive; Indiana State University Research and Instruction Librarian Marsha Miller on Indiana suffrage history including Ida Husted Harper, Eugene and Kate Debs.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
