Clay County
• CRADLES of Clay County golf scramble, $50, $200 four-person team, $275 team and hole sponsorship, Forest Park Golf Course, 1018 S. John Steele Drive, Brazil; includes lunch, green fees, cart; information, 812-691-2499 or Austin@Thiemann@OP.com; registration, CRADLES of Clay County, Attn: Mary Yelton, First Baptist Church, 413 Walnut St., Brazil, IN 47834.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
• MJM7 concert fundraiser, $10, $7 student, $5 child, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s School gymnasium, 1807 Poplar St.; sponsored by Franciscan Young Adult Ministry; information, mjm7.band or frayam.org; tickets, eventbrite.com, 812-232-7011, or St. Joseph University Parish office, 113 S. Fifth St.
