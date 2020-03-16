SOME EVENTS MAY NOT TAKE PLACE AS ADVERTISED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Get Powered with STREAM: Top Gun Flight! Learn About Aviation, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CST, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; collaborate, build, experiment; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
