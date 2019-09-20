Vigo County
• Northside Community United Methodist Church Jonah fish fry, $10, $5 ages 5 to 12, under age 5 free, 4 to 7 p.m., 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
