Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• “Santa Paws” pet photo night, 6 to 9 p.m., Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.