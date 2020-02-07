Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Baby Explorer: I Love Shapes!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Second chance Prom, $20 per person advance, $25 at door, 7 p.m., ages 21+, The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Drive; dancing with Jus Play’n Jayne band, games, prizes, cash bar; information, Riley Township Lions Club on Facebook or 812-894-2587.
