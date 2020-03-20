The following event is subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Vigo County
• 2020 with the WILL Center and Price Vision Group, $30, $20 under age 18, 7 to 10 p.m., The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.; chance to receive free standard Lasik surgery, live music from Mullet Over, food and non-alcoholic beverages; information, thewillcenter.org; tickets, 2020withthewillcenter.eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.